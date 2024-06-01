Poland scrambles warplanes amid Russia’s long-range aviation activity

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Poland and its allies scrambled their aircraft amid what Warsaw said was Russia’s intensive long-range aviation activity in the early morning hours of Saturday.

"We warn you that Polish and allied aircraft have been activated in the Polish airspace, which may cause increased noise levels, especially in the country’s southeast. Tonight (in the small hours of June 1 — TASS), intensive long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation is being observed," the Operational Command of the republic’s Armed Forces said in a post on X at 4:17 a.m. Moscow time (1:17 a.m. GMT - TASS). Three hours later, the Command reported the return of the aircraft to their home bases.

The Polish Air Force last scrambled its warplanes on May 26.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that the flights of Russian warplanes are performed in strict compliance with international rules regulating the use of the airspace.