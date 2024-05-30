UAE, Chinese presidents discuss bilateral relations

DUBAI, May 30. /TASS/. United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, the WAM news agency has reported.

According to the agency, the UAE president said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart that "the two countries have strengthened ties in economy, energy, industry, investment and culture." He also emphasized that China is the UAE's main trading partner, adding that the countries plan to double their trade turnover in the coming years. According to WAM, the figure stood at $95 billion last year.

Mohammed bin Zayed arrived in Beijing on May 30 for a state visit. After talks with Xi Jinping, he attended the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, which was also attended by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Tunisian President Kais Saied.