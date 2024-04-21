Palestine calls US new military aid to Israel ‘aggression against Palestinians’

CAIRO, April 21. /TASS/. New US military assistance to Israel is an aggression against the Palestinian people, the Palestinian leadership said.

"US military assistance to Israel is an aggression against the Palestinian people," the statement said, as quoted by Al Hadath TV channel.

According to the Palestinian leadership, Washington's military support "gives the green light to [Israel] to continue the war against the Palestinians."

In a statement issued by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's press secretary, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, it is indicated that by such actions the United States is contributing to "the expansion of the conflict, which could cover other countries in the region." The Palestinian leadership believes, he added, that "the so-called aid package approved by the US House of Representatives calls into question Washington's authority in achieving security and stability in the Middle East."

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives adopted the $95bln package of bills on military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, on the seizure of the frozen Russian sovereign assets in order to give them to Kiev, and on additional sanctions against China. In particular, the package includes $60 billion for Kiev and $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid for civilians in the conflict zones, including the Gaza Strip.