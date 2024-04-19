Sounds in Isfahan due to air defense work to repel attacks by suspicious objects — general

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. Loud noises in the Iranian city of Isfahan are connected with the work of air defense forces to repel attacks by suspicious objects, Iranian Army General Siyavush Mihandoust said.

"The sound was due to the work of [Isfahan's] air defenses on suspicious objects, we have no injuries, no accidents have been recorded," Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying. Mihandoust did not provide further details about the incident.

Iranian media reported that drones were spotted in the skies over Isfahan Province on Friday at around 3:00 a.m. local time (11:30 p.m. GMT on Thursday). According to Iranian media reports, three drones were downed by air defenses in the skies over the city of Isfahan. According to the Tasnim news agency, there were no missile attacks on Iranian territory. Press TV quoted sources as saying that Iranian cities were not attacked by any foreign state.

Earlier, ABC television reported, citing a US official, that Israel had launched a missile strike on a site in Iranian territory. CNN said, citing a US official, that the launch was an Israeli response to an Iranian attack on April 13.