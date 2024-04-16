European far-right conference with Orban as participant banned in Brussels

BRUSSELS, April 16. /TASS/. Emir Kir, the mayor of Saint-Josse municipality of the Brussels-Capital Region has banned a European far-right forum with the participation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as well as former British MEP and Brexit supporter Nigel Farage.

"I have ordered a ban on the National Conservatism Conference to guarantee public safety," Kir wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police were dispatched to the venue and handed over the burgomaster's decision to the organizers of the forum, which was scheduled for Tuesday evening.

RTBF earlier reported that organizers had received similar refusals to hold the event in the Brussels municipality of Etterbeek and Brussels Centre. The forum was supposed to bring closer the positions of various right-wing forces in Europe ahead of the elections to the European Parliament in June. Former French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, who has a strong anti-migrant stance, was also supposed to be among the participants in the conference.

The ban came a day before the summit of EU heads of state and government, where they are expected to discuss the strategic outlook for the European Union. Viktor Orban will attend the meeting.