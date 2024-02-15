Ukrainian truckers start stopping, inspecting Polish tractor trailers at border checkpoint

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian truckers have begun stopping and inspecting outbound Polish-registered tractor trailers at the approaches to the Yagodin-Dorohusk border crossing into Poland in a reciprocal act of protest against the actions of Polish farmers aimed at limiting or banning cheap Ukrainian farm products, the Zerkalo Nedeli news outlet said.

According to the media outlet’s data, the protesters are vowing to stop and inspect Polish drivers of trucks trying to bypass the lengthy general line of vehicles waiting to go through the border crossing. The news outlet posted a photograph showing more than 50 participants in the protest action.

Significant delays are being registered in freight traffic lines at five crossings on the Polish-Ukrainian border, ranging from as low as 10 hours to as high as 291 hours, or 12 days, it added.

Protests by Polish farmers began on February 9 with the agricultural producers demanding limits or a complete ban on imports of cheap farm produce from Ukraine, as well as beefed up support for domestic Polish livestock breeders. The Polish farmers are also protesting against the EU’s Green Deal strategy, which stipulates that "net zero" emissions be achieved by 2050.