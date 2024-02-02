Bulgaria sends first batch of armored carriers to Ukraine

SOFIA, February 2. /TASS/. Bulgaria has sent the first batch of used armored personnel carriers to Ukraine based on parliament’s decision, the BGNES news agency reported.

The media outlet also posted photos taken by Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, which show the carriers being loaded onto trailers.

In December, Bulgaria’s ruling majority overrode the president’s veto on equipment supplies to Ukraine. Now, Ukraine is supposed to receive armored vehicles equipped with weapons, which are no longer in use by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry. This includes some 100 armored personnel carriers and spare parts, but the exact list is classified. According to experts, the operation to deliver the vehicles to Ukraine may take up to two months.