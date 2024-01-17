Beijing turns down Kiev’s request for Zelensky to meet with Chinese PM — Politico

BRUSSELS, January 17. /TASS/. China rejected Ukraine’s request for Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where both came to attend the World Economic Forum, Politico reported, citing unidentified officials.

"China’s decision not to meet with Ukrainians appeared intentional and not the result of a scheduling problem," the report said.

Before the forum, "Ukrainian leaders made no secret of wanting to meet with Chinese officials in Switzerland," the newspaper reported. However, Zelensky "has headed home without the desired encounter in a blow to Kiev," it said.

A Ukrainian official told the newspaper that Kiev never requested Beijing to arrange a meeting with any Chinese officials in Davos.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier declined to comment on reports that Li Qiang could meet with Zelensky.