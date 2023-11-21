Egypt drafts UN Security Council resolution on Gaza — minister

CAIRO, November 22. /TASS/. Egypt has drafted a UN Security Council resolution on the Gaza Strip, to be submitted to UNSC by a group of other Arab and Islamic nations, the country’s top diplomat said on Tuesday.

"Egypt has drafted a new resolution to be submitted to the SC by the Arab & Islamic groups; to deal with existing obstacles & imbalances of humanitarian aid entry to Gaza," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with top diplomats from states members of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow.

He was quoted as saying by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter) that Egypt appreciates "Russia’s support of the Palestinian cause."

"We encourage the Russian side for further efforts in the SC [UN Security Council] to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza," Shoukry added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.