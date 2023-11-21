{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Egypt drafts UN Security Council resolution on Gaza — minister

It will be presented to the UN Security Council by a group of other Arab and Islamic states

CAIRO, November 22. /TASS/. Egypt has drafted a UN Security Council resolution on the Gaza Strip, to be submitted to UNSC by a group of other Arab and Islamic nations, the country’s top diplomat said on Tuesday.

"Egypt has drafted a new resolution to be submitted to the SC by the Arab & Islamic groups; to deal with existing obstacles & imbalances of humanitarian aid entry to Gaza," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with top diplomats from states members of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow.

He was quoted as saying by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter) that Egypt appreciates "Russia’s support of the Palestinian cause."

"We encourage the Russian side for further efforts in the SC [UN Security Council] to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza," Shoukry added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

Tags
PalestineIsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Pakistan applies for BRICS membership in 2024 — ambassador to Russia
Islamabad counts on Russia's help in the membership process
Read more
German defense minister says no news on possible Taurus supplies to Kiev
Kiev has long been asking Berlin for Taurus missiles, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far been reticent to respond to such calls
Read more
Explosions heard near Ukraine’s capital Kiev
At present, an air raid warning is in place in a number of Ukrainian administrative regions, including the Kiev Region
Read more
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
Read more
Russia designs new bulletproof armor glass
The new transparency is tested by crush tests in extreme conditions
Read more
Israeli army loses 387 servicemen since October 7
During the ground operation in the enclave, more than 60 Israeli servicemen have been killed in fighting with Hamas in recent weeks
Read more
Russia and Tajikistan sign customs agreement — Federal Customs Service
According to the service, the agreement will simplify and speed up the movement of goods between countries for law-abiding participants in foreign economic activity
Read more
Zelensky fears a new 'Maidan' before end of 2023
This has been the second time in less than a week that the Ukrainian leader has told Western media that a third "Maidan" is being plotted against him
Read more
China to support Russia's work as BRICS chair in 2024 — Xi
The Chinese leader called the BRICS cooperation mechanism "an important platform for emerging markets and developing countries to strengthen unity and cooperation and safeguard common interests"
Read more
Russia waiting to see if Milei changes his tune post-election — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Argentina is a very important country in South America and Russia has "quite good relations" with it
Read more
Russia uses AI in combat drones
"We have designs and software that we install on drones. We have tested them at ranges and are now supplying to the troops," Vyacheslav Solovyov said
Read more
North Korea to launch several more satellites in near future — KCNA
The report came out after the country put into orbit the Malligyong-1 spy satellite earlier on Tuesday
Read more
Israeli shelling leaves 15 dead in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis
The attack also left 25 people injured
Read more
Cooperation with Boeing on Zarya module going smoothly — Khrunichev Center
CEO Aleksey Varochko added that the Center was repeatedly recognized by Boeing as the top supplier in ISS creation
Read more
Another plane with Russians evacuated from Gaza departs from Cairo
The Il-76 plane has several dozens of Russians on board
Read more
Top Armenian diplomat to skip CSTO events in Belarus
Earlier, both Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian foreign ministry officials repeatedly stressed that Yerevan was not looking at withdrawing from the CSTO but it recent months Armenia has been skipping the organization’s events
Read more
Ukrainian shelling disrupts evacuation of civilians from Mariupol — Russian top brass
Mikhail Mizintsev also pointed to the inaction and indifference of employees from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross
Read more
Putin calls for joint global efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict
According to the Russian leader, BRICS nations and the countries of the region could play a key role in this work
Read more
Israeli army completes encirclement of Jabaliya in Gaza Strip — IDF
Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said that during the day, the Israeli military continues to explore the underground tunnel under the Al-Shifa hospital
Read more
Armenian Defense Ministry debunks reports of shipment of missiles to Ukraine
According to Spokesman Aram Torosyan, the false information was "planted in the informational space by foreign outlets"
Read more
BRICS leaders call for direct talks to establish sovereign Palestinian state
"We reaffirmed that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means," the statement says
Read more
French national detained for illegal crossing of Russian border
The foreigner confessed that he had crossed the Russian border illegally, bypassing the established crossings from Estonia into Russia, by boat across the Narva River
Read more
Russian envoy to Washington brands new US aid package to Ukraine as sedative pill
Anatoly Antonov said that the situation at the front and in the Ukrainian government is on the verge of complete collapse
Read more
Explosions heard in Ukrainian city of Sumy
At present, an air raid warning is in force in the Sumy Region
Read more
Kiev’s offensive fails; what’s behind Kakhovka dam strike — details from Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, Kiev, in a move of desperation, decided to redeploy forces from Kherson and staged a diversionary terrorist attack against the Kakhovka dam
Read more
Russian, Indian navies holding joint naval drills in Bay of Bengal
According to Russia’s Pacific Fleet, the joint naval drills aim to comprehensively develop and bolster naval cooperation between Russia and India, jointly counter global threats and ensure safe shipping in the Asia-Pacific region
Read more
Finland getting set to completely close border with Russia on Wednesday night — newspaper
The checkpoints are expected to be closed at 12:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (10:00 p.m. GMT)
Read more
Another group of 28 Russians returns home after evacuation from Gaza
Therefore, the number of Russians evacuated from Gaza since November 12 currently stands at 553
Read more
Press review: Zelensky fears second Maidan and what lies ahead for Argentina post-election
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 21st
Read more
Russian forces strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Zaporozhye area over past day
It is also reported that the Russian military destroyed roughly 25 Ukrainian troops and two vehicles in the Kupyansk area over the past day
Read more
Armenian defense minister to skip CSTO events in Minsk
Earlier, both Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian foreign ministry officials repeatedly stressed that Yerevan was not looking at withdrawing from the CSTO but it recent months Armenia has been skipping the organization’s events
Read more
Ukrainian military pilot defects to Russia — organizer
According to Alexey Voyevoda, a Ka-52 helicopter pilot, who organized the flight, he is consulting with the Federal Security Service
Read more
Ukraine’s army gives up using heavy armor in Zaporozhye area due to weather
Adverse weather has also complicated the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance and artillery fire adjustment, and also strike and kamikaze drones, Vladimir Rogov reported
Read more
US organized state coup in Ukraine in 2014 — Putin
Europe actively supported the unconstitutional armed coup in Ukraine, the Russian President also noted
Read more
Freight carriers change routes after checkpoints closing by Finland
"When wheels are not rolling, this is loss of profit for carriers," President of the National Association of Freight Motor Transport Gruzavtotrans Vladimir Matyagin noted
Read more
No plans to lift winter diesel export ban — Russian Energy Minister
According to Nikolay Shulginov, the matter is being considered as regards summer grade diesel fuel
Read more
Russian Agricultural Bank files lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase Bank
According to the documents, the claim was filed on November 20 and is still being considered in the first instance
Read more
Hamas must be held accountable for attacks, hostage taking — South African leader
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory
Read more
Zelensky rejects idea of talks with Russia despite tough situation on battlefield
The President of Ukraine believes that the Russian Federation now does not want the conflict to end, so we cannot talk about concluding peace "at any cost"
Read more
FACTBOX: The Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered battle cruiser
As of 2023, The Pyotr Veliky serves as the flagship of the Russian Navy
Read more
Number of people recovered from coronavirus in Moscow increased by 2,000 per day
Recovered residents of Moscow are offered to become plasma donors
Read more
North Korea says its reconnaissance satellite launched successfully
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watched the launch
Read more
Indonesian recognized as official language of UNESCO General Conference — MFA
Apart from Indonesian, the official languages of the UNESCO General Conference are Arabic, Chinese, French, English, Italian, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
Read more
Fight against terrorism should not violate humanitarian law — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that when it comes to the fight against terrorism, there is a need to use methods that neither suggest collective punishment nor run counter to international humanitarian law
Read more
Hungary won’t abandon energy cooperation with Russia because of Ukraine — MFA
Peter Szijjarto stressed that "Hungary views energy purchases as a matter of physical reality rather than political preference and will not allow anyone to pressure it into abandoning any energy source"
Read more
Pentagon chief announces new $100 mln aid package for Kiev
It will include anti-tank weapons and missiles for air defense systems
Read more
Netherlands to provide additional military aid to Ukraine worth 2 bln euros
According to the statement, the provided funds will be spent on shipments of ammunition, vehicle and weapon maintenance, improvement of cyber-security, as well as restoration and rebuilding of Ukraine
Read more
Unfriendly countries discussing Russia’s possible expulsion from Interpol
The head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Valery Kalachev, noted that such a procedure is not provided for by the charter of the organization
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day
This was announced by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria Vadim Kulit
Read more
Russian Navy carried out over 50 trips to deter NATO forces in 2023 — Shoigu
"Use of diverse Pacific Fleet forces to defend the Northern Sea Route was practiced during the ‘Fin Whale 2023’ exercise," the Russian defense minister said
Read more
Iran intends to file lawsuit against Israel at International Criminal Court
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has formed a special commission to draft a lawsuit against Israel, which will be filed at the ICC in accordance with the resolution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit held in Riyadh," Nasser Kanaani Chafi pointed out
Read more
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Read more
Pakistan applies for BRICS membership in 2024 — ambassador to Russia
Islamabad counts on Russia's help in the membership process
Read more
Armenia not to be represented at CSTO ministerial meeting in Minsk — source
The Armenian foreign ministry said earlier that the country’s top diplomat, Ararat Mirzoyan, will skip the CSTO events in Minsk on November 22 and 23
Read more
US’ Austin says Washington will provide military aid to Ukraine in long term
According to Lloyd Austin, Ukrainian forces do a "marathon - not a sprint"
Read more
Deal on Israeli hostages in Gaza at hand, but Israel military ready for any scenario — IDF
This was stated by the representative of the Israel Defense Forces Daniel Hagari
Read more
Israel, Hamas reach preliminary agreement on hostage swap — TV
According to the officials, the preliminary deal provides for the exchange of 50 women and children held hostage by Hamas for about 150 Palestinians kept in Israeli prisons
Read more
Russia to give military-technical response if F-16 jets appear over Ukraine — Lavrov
Russia had presented "a very serious demarche" within the framework of the UN Security Council panel "nuclear five" in connection with the possibility of F-16 aircraft being prepared for transfer to Ukraine to carry nuclear weapons
Read more
Top diplomats of some LAS, OIC countries arrive in Moscow to discuss Gaza
The source also confirmed the composition of the participants in the meeting: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha
Read more
US urges Ukraine to mount mobilization
As Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin noted, the goal is "to replenish huge losses sustained by the Ukrainian armed forces during the failed counteroffensive"
Read more
Tornado-S to develop into robotic MLRS
Tornado-S has 12 guides for 300mm rocket-propelled projectiles, having a firing range of 120 km against 70-90 km of Smerch
Read more
US forces in Iraq, Syria came under attack 66 times since October 17 — Pentagon
As a result, 62 people were injured
Read more
BRICS leaders welcome recent adoption of UNSC resolution on helping children
"We joined other global leaders in welcoming the adoption of UNSC resolution 2712 on 15 November 2023 under China's UNSC Presidency and called for its full implementation," the statement said
Read more
Over 130,000 children suffer from Kiev regime’s criminal hostilities — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that "the Kiev regime seeks to exacerbate this situation as much as possible by methodically shelling schools, universities, lyceums and kindergartens"
Read more
Shoigu sees maintaining nuclear forces in permanent readiness as important goal
The Russian defense minister also mentioned the construction of multi-purpose ships with high-precision missile systems to hit critical infrastructure and maritime targets
Read more
Shoigu reveals Ukrainian losses, speaks of Kiev’s failure on Dnieper, Navy development
Since the beginning of the month, Kiev has lost over 13.7 thousand men and some 1,800 units of arms and equipment
Read more
Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler to auction 120 guitars and amplifiers at Christie's
Twenty-five percent of the total hammer price will be divided equally and donated to The British Red Cross, Tusk and Brave Hearts of the North East
Read more
Russia to hold Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine on December 8
Read more
Number of Western businesses recruit mercenaries for Ukraine, says Russian envoy
To Rodion Miroshnik, the key violation here is that Ukrainian diplomatic missions "are engaged in this activity in full" which, he insists, is "incompatible with diplomatic work"
Read more
Kiev uses Storm Shadow, ATACMS to hit non-military targets — Russian diplomat
"All of the above against the backdrop of a failed counter-offensive are attempts to shed civilians’ blood to please the demonized nationalist minority, which applauds the deaths of children, the elderly, and women," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Kremlin spokesman dismisses idea to limit travel by Russian diplomats in EU as ‘nonsense’
Dmitry Peskov said the idea, if implemented, will hamper the work of diplomats
Read more
Tajik president describes visit to Russia as important step towards broader partnership
Emomali Rahmon added that his talks with Vladimir Putin were constructive and "took place in a traditional atmosphere of trust"
Read more
UN appreciates any help in resolving Middle East conflict — spokesperson
Read more
Islamic Jihad’s military wing says Israeli woman held hostage in Gaza is dead
It is reported that the death was caused by "delay on the part of Israel"
Read more
Trade turnover between Turkey, Russia to reach $100 bln in 2028 — expert
The bilateral trade volume is expected to be $70-75 bln this year
Read more
Israel, Hamas may begin hostage swap on November 23 — Netanyahu’s adviser
The government conversations are still going on
Read more
UN General Assembly adopts Olympic Truce Resolution for Paris 2024
The document was presented by Paris 2024 Organising Committee President Tony Estanguet
Read more
Auchan to continue operations in Russia, no plans to alter course — retailer
Auchan operates in Russia on a standalone basis, without receiving investments from the parent company, the press service stressed
Read more
European Parliament agrees to open office in Ukraine — media
The decision is aimed at establishing links between the Verkhovna Rada and the "relevant committees" of the EP and facilitating administrative work, the Euractiv portal reports
Read more
Turkey calls on world not to forget that Israel has nuclear weapons — Erdogan
The Turkish president described what was going on in the Palestinian enclave as "barbarism, ferity, cruelty"
Read more
Moscow surprised as Germany places politics above economy — Lavrov
According to the minister, Russia would like to see the European Union united, consolidated and independent
Read more
Turkish company Archelik to acquire Indesit International JSC and Whirlpool Rus LLC
The companies that are the subject of the acquisition have a production capacity of 2.8 mln units per year in Lipetsk, where refrigerators and washing machines are manufactured, and employ around 2,500 employees
Read more
Putin says he discussed security in Asia with Tajik counterpart
According to the Russian leader, the talks focused on discussing pressing regional and global issues
Read more
Over 250,000 people apply for participation in World Youth Festival
The event will take place in the Sirius federal territory between March 1 and 7, 2024
Read more
Hamas launches heaviest rocket strikes on Tel Aviv since escalation began — TV
The Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling of Israeli territory was in response to "the killing of civilians"
Read more
Middle East Quartet flounders without Arab countries — Lavrov
"For many years, long before the current developments, we have been insisting that the Quartet operate in complete coordination with the Arab League," the Russian foreign minister emphasized
Read more
Stoltenberg, Vucic discuss possibility of joint NATO-Serbia exercises
Jens Stoltenberg recalled that NATO and Serbia had previously held joint military exercises
Read more
Zelensky fears defeat at elections after hostilities end, Guardian reports
Ukraine is supposed to hold the next presidential election in the spring of 2024
Read more
Azerbaijani president accuses France of sowing instability in South Caucasus
According to Ilham Aliyev, Paris also seeks to take advantage of its permanent membership of the UN Security Council to conduct political intrigues in various regions
Read more
Russian federal tax service boosts budget transfers in 10M 2023
Accoridng to Daniil Egorov, the service has already recieved 37.6 trillion rubles
Read more
Incremental growth of Russian gas reserves reaching 305 bln cubic meters in H1 2023
According to the regulator, fourteen new hydrocarbon fields were booked, including one major gas condensate field in the Caspian Sea area
Read more
IOC chief says it’s too early to talk about sanctions for taking part in Friendship Games
Thomas Bach said that the Friendship Games in Russia are still just an idea
Read more
Egypt drafts UN Security Council resolution on Gaza — minister
It will be presented to the UN Security Council by a group of other Arab and Islamic states
Read more
Russia has yet to decide on how to try Ukrainian servicemen — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik expressed his certainty that "court hearings will be held after a while, that will review crimes, committed by higher Ukrainian ranks"
Read more
Special operation continues, Russia keen to achieve goals — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov also referred to "a coup d'etat by force, which was sponsored from abroad"
Read more
Tornado-S MLRS can replace Iskander tactical missiles if latter is excessive — Rostec
Bekhan Ozdoyev noted that the Tornado-S can target both large areas, as well as individual targets via high-precision munitions
Read more
Top Russian election official points to attempts to discredit upcoming presidential vote
According to Ella Pamfilova, this is not the first time that the Central Election Commission was facing such difficulties
Read more
Putin points to UNHRC’s political bias in Donbass conflict
The international community is screaming for radical changes, the Russian leader said as he called for ensuring a fair approach to the implementation of human rights based on mutual respect, with the cultural and historical peculiarities of countries being taken into account
Read more
UAV attacks US military base in northern Iraq
The UAV, according to supporters of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, hit its intended target
Read more
Israel's actions in Gaza go beyond self-defense, top Saudi diplomat says
The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia and Palestine, as well as OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taja, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the situation around Gaza with Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Blasts heard in Ukraine’s Zhitomir Region
Details of the incident are unknown at this point
Read more