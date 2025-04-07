Brent oil price down below $63 per barrel on ICE first since April 12, 2021

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2025 delivery has dropped below $63 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since April 12, 2021, according to trading data.

As of 10:08 a.m. Moscow time (7:08 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 4.36% at $62.72 per barrel.

By 10:30 a.m. Moscow time (7:30 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 4.33% trading at $62.74 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May 2025 delivery was down by 4.53% at $59.18 per barrel.