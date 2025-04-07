Bitcoin price down below $75,000 first since last November

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin has fallen below $75,000 for the first time since November 7, 2024, according to Binance platform data.

As of 9:46 a.m. Moscow time (6:46 a.m. GMT) the Bitcoin price was down by 10.01% at $74,889. By 10:04 a.m. Moscow time (7:04 a.m. GMT) the price of the cryptocurrency had extended losses to 10.06% as it traded at $74,713.

