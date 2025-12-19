Russia set to deepen coordination with ECOWAS — Lavrov

CAIRO, December 19. /TASS/. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with Chairman of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) Omar Touray on the sidelines of a ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

"We know that ECOWAS pays special attention to this forum. And in the context of this forum, we are determined to deepen coordination not only with individual governments, but also with regional organizations such as ECOWAS," Lavrov said at the beginning of the talks.

According to Lavrov, at the meeting Russia expects to discuss practical areas of possible cooperation with ECOWAS.