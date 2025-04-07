Russian rescuers inspect over 121,000 square meters in Myanmar’s Mandalay after quake

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian rescuers have already inspected more than 121,000 square meters in earthquake-hit Mandalay in Myanmar in search of people, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Over the past 24 hours, 12 facilities (75 in total) on 8,000 square meters of territory (121,100 square meters in total) have been inspected during the search for affected people remaining under the rubble," the statement said.

The collapses do not allow rescuers to work at full height, so they are making manholes in the rubble and dismantling structures almost in a sitting position, the press service pointed out.