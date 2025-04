MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate on the Russian interbank market exceeded 86 rubles for the first time since March 31, 2025, according to data from the Finam platform.

As of 10:01 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate rose by 2.37% to 86.48 rubles. By 10:26 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate remained at the same level.

The euro exchange rate on the Russian interbank market, as of 10:26 Moscow time, rose by 2.7% to 95.411 rubles.