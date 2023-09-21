Eyewitnesses report gunfire in Nagorno-Karabakh capital — agency

YEREVAN, September 21. /TASS/. Residents of the Nagorno-Karabakh capital of Stepanakert said they have heard gunshots in the city, the Armenpress news agency reported.

A video is available on the media outlet’s website where gunshots can be heard. A female resident of the city said that the shooting has stopped.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to end the bloodshed and return to efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically.

On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement on the suspension of the anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh had been reached through the mediation of Russia’s peacekeeping mission. A meeting between representatives of Baku and the Armenian population of Karabakh is currently underway in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh, where reintegration issues are being discussed.