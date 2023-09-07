Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth $600 million

WASHINGTON, September 7. /TASS/. The US will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $600 million, which will include air defense systems and ammunition, Pentagon Deputy Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced.

"Today, the Department announced a new security assistance package through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to support Ukraine's battlefield needs. This $600 million package includes equipment to augment Ukraine's air defenses, artillery munitions and other capabilities," Singh said during a press briefing.