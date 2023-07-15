Zuma to stay in Russia until allowed by doctors to return to South Africa — foundation

PRETORIA, July 15. /TASS/. Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who is prosecuted in his home country, will stay in Russia until his physicians agree on his journey home, Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said on Saturday.

The ENCA television channel reported citing Manyi that Zuma has been in Russia since about last week for medical treatment. The spokesman said that he could not disclose Zuma’s diagnosis, adding that the former president did not travel all the way to Russia just to enjoy the weather there, but he hit the road due to health problems.

Manyi said that Zuma was undergoing treatment and doctors will inform him when he can go home.

It is not disclosed in which Russian city Zuma is receiving medical treatment. He left South Africa on a commercial flight accompanied by six bodyguards. In the meantime, the local radio station SABC reported that Zuma might leave Russia for China.