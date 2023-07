MINSK, July 8. /TASS/. Lithuania has unilaterally ruled to halt the traffic of vehicles and individuals at the Medininkai border checkpoint point near Belarus, the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus announced in a statement on Saturday.

"As of 1:00 p.m. today, the Lithuanian side made a unilateral decision to stop processing people and vehicles at the checkpoint Medininkai (situated opposite of the checkpoint Kamenny Log)," the statement reads.