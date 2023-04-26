Turkish vice president says Erdogan in ‘very good’ condition

ANKARA, April 26. /TASS/. Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay on Wednesday said the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in a "very good" condition.

"The condition of our president is very good. We are in regular contact. He has a slight cold," the vice president said during the grand opening of a train service.

The Turkish president earlier cancelled all his public appearances that were scheduled for Wednesday. He also canceled a trip to Mersin that was planned for April 27, where he was going to attend a fuel delivery ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. Instead, he plans to participate by video link. Erdogan cancelled a live interview that he was going to have with four Turkish television channels on Thursday. He earlier said he cancelled his public events on Wednesday on advice from his doctors and will be recuperating at home. Erdogan’s live appearance on television was shortened on Tuesday night as he felt ill. The president blamed the ailment on a stomach bug.