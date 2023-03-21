Danish warships spotted at Nord Stream 2 sabotage scene — newspaper

STOCKHOLM, March 21. /TASS/. Warships of the Royal Danish Navy were deployed in the Baltic Sea to the east of the island of Bornholm, Berlingske newspaper said on Tuesday, citing the naval command staff.

According to data from the Marine Traffic website, this report concerns the corvette Niels Juel, the patrol boat Rota, and the diving support ship Soloven. The vessels were spotted in precisely the section of the sea where an act of sabotage had been committed on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

A Gazprom vessel has discovered evidence that one more explosive device may have been placed on the Nord Stream pipeline string 30 km away from the scene of the previous act of terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week. Gazprom had obtained a permit from the Danish authorities to survey the Nord Stream explosion sites, but the vessel chartered by the company additionally traveled further along the pipeline route, the president added.