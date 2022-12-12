Vucic blasts top German diplomat’s hypocritical statement on Kosovo

BELGRADE, December 12./TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called the statement on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija from German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hypocritical.

"As for [German Foreign Minister] Annalena Baerbock, and [EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep] Borrell and all their statements. <...> The day before, [Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Albin] Kurti said that it was an infantile desire to form the Community of Serb Municipalities; do you understand what that means? On the day when Ms. Baerbock, such hypocrisy, says that someone has reduced tensions by postponing the elections, on this day, on this night, we see an invasion of the Kosovo police special forces [in northern Kosovo and Metohija], and they want to occupy the municipal election commissions," the Serbian president told reporters on Monday.

"You (the Pristina authorities - TASS) did not arrive at this this decision in five minutes, you knew that there would be no election, you wanted to provoke the Serbs, attack them, and you wanted to get seats by force in Kosovska Mitrovica, Leposavic and Zubin Potok," Vucic stressed.

Earlier, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic called the German position on the situation in northern Kosovo, in particular the comments from Baerbock, absurd. The German foreign minister said on Sunday that Serbia's rhetoric allegedly increased the tensions around Kosovo. She also said she fully supported "the EU-led dialogue," and that "suggesting sending Serbian forces to Kosovo is completely unacceptable".

Vucic stated on December 10 that Serbia would send a request to the KFOR mission for the deployment of security forces to Kosovo and Metohija, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244. Earlier, several hundred special forces officers of the unrecognized Kosovo, equipped with armored vehicles, entered the Serb-populated northern Kosovo and Metohija and blocked the city of Kosovska Mitrovica. Under the Brussels Agreement, the Kosovo police have no right to enter the Serb-populated northern areas of the region without permission from the heads of its four Serbian municipalities.