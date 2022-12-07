US seeks to exclude Russian officials from G20 group

WASHINGTON, December 7. /TASS/. Washington plans to create obstacles to Russia’s interaction with a number of international organizations, including the G20 group, according to explanatory documents to the draft defense budget issued by the United States House of Representatives Committee on Armed Services.

The committee pointed out that "it is the policy of the United States to exclude Russian officials from the Group of 20, Bank for International Settlements, Basel Committee for Banking Standards, Financial Stability Board, International Association of Insurance Supervisors, and International Organization of Securities Commissions, and require the necessary steps to advance this policy."

Earlier, the US Congress established a commission comprising members of both chambers to reconcile varying draft National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) versions, prepared by the House of Representatives and the Senate. The document will now be put to the vote in both chambers of the Congress. The final version will be submitted to US President Joe Biden for signing.