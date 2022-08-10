Hypothetical destruction of Zaporozhye NPP to be comparable to Fukushima-1 — Czech expert

PRAGUE, August 10. /TASS/. The effects of a hypothetical destruction of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as a result of hostilities would be comparable in scale to the 2011 Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant disaster in Japan, and not the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the chair of the State Office for Nuclear Safety of the Czech Republic, Dana Drabova, said on Wednesday.

"Roughly speaking, we can compare this situation with the accident at the Japanese nuclear power plant Fukushima-1," the website of the daily Mlada Fronta Dnes quotes Drabova as saying. "It would not be another Chernobyl, the consequences of which were much worse. Given the robust design and various safety barriers, it might be possible to forecast that [in case of likely incidents] it would be necessary to take precautions for those living near the NPP within a radius of 100-150 kilometers," Drabova believes.

While commenting on the latest incidents at Zaporozhye NPP involving explosions of artillery shells near spent nuclear fuel containers, she said that "these containers are very massive concrete structures capable of withstanding the impact of an artillery shell."

"And if, hypothetically, they were damaged, the release of radiation would be local," she added.

Drabova stressed that the Zaporozhye NPP "will be able to endure a great deal," but at the same time she described the situation around it as "absolutely unacceptable".

"It has gone beyond international control," she stated.

Control of Zaporozhye NPP and bombardments

The Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. With a capacity of around 6,000 megawatt, it generated a fourth of Ukraine’s electricity. Since 1996, it has been part of Ukraine’s Energoatom generating company. In March 2022, Russian forces established control of the nuclear power plant. Now, the NPP is operating at 70% of its capacity due to the oversupply of electricity on the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye region. It is planned to supply electricity from the plant to Crimea.

The Ukrainian army has repeatedly attacked the Zaporozhye NPP. The military-civilian administration of Energodar said that the fragmentation submunitions of a rocket fired on August 7 fell as close as 400 meters away from an operating power unit. A member of the administration’s chief council, Vladimir Rogov, told TASS that the air defense group of the Zaporozhye region would be reinforced.