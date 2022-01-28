Envoy Antonov calls US claims of ‘repressions’ in Chechnya meddling in Russia’s affairs

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. Russia views US Department of State’s statements about the alleged repressions in Chechnya as an attempt at interference in Russia’s internal affairs and a method of informational war, waged by Washington against Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Facebook.

"In terms of human rights, instead of engaging in lecturing, the United States should enhance its own ‘principles of democracy’," the envoy said. "We consider claims and accusations voiced in the tone of a prosecutor, not proved by any reliable data on the so-called ‘repressions’ in Chechnya, as an attempt to interfere in Russian internal affairs. It is a part of a blatant information campaign against our country."

On Thursday, the US Department of State expressed its concerns over the "abductions and arbitrary detentions" that allegedly happen in the Republic of Chechnya, including the situation around the resigned judge Saydi Yangulbayev and his spouse Zarema Musayeva.

In response to a call to stop the persecution of dissidents, Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said in his Telegram channel that he does not have an authority to detain, sentence or release people, noting that the complaints against him are coming from a country that itself violates human rights en masse and systematically around the world. The official underscored that the US in general and the Department of State in particular should learn to respect human rights themselves before making suggestions on human rights to anyone else.