Russian has no intentions to attack Ukraine — China’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, January 25. /TASS/. Russia has told China it has no intentions to stage any aggression against Ukraine and calls on all parties concerned to sit down at the negotiating table to find solutions, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday.

"It’s my strong wish that all countries, parties to existing conflicts will abide by the Olympic truce resolution," he said.

"Concerning the situation in Ukraine, we have heard from Russia that it is not their intention to launch any war. What we should do at this moment is to call on all parties to come to the negotiation table and to find the solution through dialogue," the Chinese diplomat noted.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.

The 24th Olympic Winter Games will be held in Beijing on February 4 through 20, and the Paralympic Games will run between March 4 and 13.