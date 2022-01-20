Kazakh policemen discover weapons cache with assault rifles, grenade launcher

NUR-SULTAN, January 20. /TASS/. Kazakhstan law enforcement discovered a weapons cache with assault rifles and a grenade launcher near the settlement of Kostobe in the Jambyl Region of the Republic, regional police department announced Thursday.

"The police discovered a total of eight rifles, 17 magazines, one grenade launcher, a 12-gauge traumatic shotgun, a Winchester rifle and a combat knife," says department deputy head Nurzhan Kalmetov.

The discovered weapons were sent to a ballistic expertise. An investigation has been initiated over charges of illegal purchase and possession of firearms.

In early January, mass riots sparked in Kazakhstan, with rioters attacking policemen and the military. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that this was a coup attempt. By January 7, the situation was stabilized. On January 19, Kazakhstan withdrew the state of emergency. According to the authorities, 225 people died and 4,500 were injured during the protests.