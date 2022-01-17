Beijing appreciates Lavrov's comments on Chinese-Russian relations

BEIJING, January 17. /TASS/. China highly appreciates Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's remarks on China-Russia relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Monday.

"We have taken notice of Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov's recent remarks on China-Russia relations and appreciate them," Zhao Lijian stated.

"We have repeatedly said that Chinese-Russian relations have no limits," the diplomat continued. As he pointed out, the People's Republic of China and Russia have established mechanisms for high-level exchanges, including annual exchanges between the leaders of both countries, regular meetings between their prime ministers, and cooperation among legislative bodies.

Zhao Lijian noted that as permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia have always firmly defended the UN-centered system of international relations and the international order based on the principles of international law.

"The Chinese side is ready together with the international community, including the Russian side, to implement true multilateralism and continue to promote the democratization of international relations in order to help build a new type of international relations," the diplomat said.

On January 14, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference covering the results of Russian diplomacy in 2021 that the relations between Russia and China "are distinguished by an intensive bilateral agenda and a unique architecture of bilateral relations that Russia practically doesn’t have with anyone else."