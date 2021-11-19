Russian senator slams US Congressmen’s proposal to end Putin’s recognition as president

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The resolution proposal submitted to the US Congress seeking to end Vladimir Putin’s recognition as president if he remains in office beyond the end of his current term in 2024 represents meddling in Russia’s internal affairs, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said on Facebook on Friday.

"This time around, the Americans started to interfere with Russia’s presidential elections a bit too early," he said. "Otherwise, this isn’t anything new or unexpected. Meddling in our internal affairs, pure and simple."

Earlier, US Congressmen Steve Cohen (Democrat, Tennessee), along with Joe Wilson (Republican, South Carolina) introduced a Congressional Resolution to the House of Representatives to end recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia if he remains in office beyond the end of his current term on May 7, 2024.

Resolutions by the House of Representatives and the Senate, which are passed separately by each of the chambers, are not binding and express the chamber’s recommendations. They are used by lawmakers to state their position on issues, and the executive branch may choose not to act on these resolutions.

More than 200 amendments were introduced to the Russian Constitution last year. They include an amendment that holds that a president may not serve more than two terms, with the exception that the incumbent head of state may run for the office again after the amendment takes force. The amendments took effect after they were approved by Russians during a nationwide vote for amending the Constitution.