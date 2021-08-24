SCO, Russia-led bloc to focus on Afghan issue at Dushanbe summits — Lavrov

BUDAPEST, August 24. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan will top the agenda of the summits of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), set to take place in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe in mid-September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Dushanbe will host a CSTO summit in a couple of weeks, in mid-September, and also an SCO summit. Clearly, the issue of Afghanistan and the consequences of US actions, which haven’t been agreed with anyone and are now affecting our neighbors, will be the focus of attention," he pointed out.

After US President Joe Biden announced the end of its military operation in Afghanistan in April, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched an offensive and entered the country’s capital of Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled. Western countries are now evacuating their citizens, including diplomats, from Afghanistan.