First batch of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Abkhazia

"Today, at 03:00 Moscow time, the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection totaling 6,500 doses was delivered to Abkhazia from Russia. Currently, the vaccine is at a warehouse belonging to the Health Ministry in special refrigerating chambers," he said.

According to the official, the anti-coronavirus jab was received as aid from the Russian Federation. He noted that inoculation drive will start after the May holidays at Sukhum’s republican hospital, two vaccination stations had been created there. "There will be a relevant decree on the start of the inoculation [campaign] and which categories of residents will be vaccinated first. These are medical workers, then the decreed categories of residents and so on, that is, everyone who is willing to. This is the first batch of the vaccine and the next batch of the jab will depend on the success of this campaign and how we use all these vaccines," the minister said.

He noted that before obtaining the jab all necessary normative documents had been prepared concerning the inoculation procedure itself. According to the official, the vaccination drive will be conducted after testing for antibodies to the coronavirus. "If an individual had the disease and there are enough antibodies, then currently he won’t be subject to inoculation. Everyone will be consulted by physicians. Questionnaires will be filled out and there is a required written consent to be inoculated despite the fact that this is taking place on a voluntary basis," the minister explained.

He emphasized that the efficacy of Sputnik V had been proven a long time ago, it amounts to more than 97%, including the development of antibodies to the virus. "Even if a person gets sick, he will have the coronavirus in a mild form and without complications," the minister added.

The total number of detected coronavirus infections in Abkhazia to date has amounted to 14,494 cases with 222 fatalities and 13,517 recoveries.