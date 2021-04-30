Turkey becomes 63rd state to register Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Turkey has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use in the republic, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informs.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the registration of the Russian coronavirus vaccine "Sputnik V" by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey. Registration was carried out within the emergency use authorization (EUA) procedure. Turkey has become the 63rd country to approve the use of Sputnik V," the fund stated.