Turkey becomes 63rd state to register Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Turkey has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use in the republic, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informs.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the registration of the Russian coronavirus vaccine "Sputnik V" by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey. Registration was carried out within the emergency use authorization (EUA) procedure. Turkey has become the 63rd country to approve the use of Sputnik V," the fund stated.
According to the Anadolu Agency, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca made the corresponding statement on Friday as well. The minister stated that an approval was issued for the emergency use of Sputnik V.
On April 26, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Turkish pharmaceutical company Viscoran Ilac agreed to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey. The manufacturer has already made preparations for localizing production, planning to launch production of Sputnik V at several facilities over the next several months. The Turkish health minister confirmed on Wednesday that Turkey and Russia had signed an agreement on vaccine supply and on the handover of production technology.