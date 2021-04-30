Kremlin says Putin raised Sputnik V in talk with French businessmen to note EU stalling

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did mention the situation around the registration of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the European Union at a meeting with the French business community on Thursday, but this was done to illustrate that European authorities are dragging their feet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the French business community to help change the biased attitude of European regulators towards the Sputnik V vaccine, General Director of the French-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pavel Shinsky told TASS on Thursday.

"Obviously, none of these companies participating [in the meeting] can have a direct influence on the European regulator," Peskov said, responding to the question on whether this topic had been raised indeed at the meeting.

"Therefore, there was definitely no such direct request. However, the president indeed mentioned this situation to illustrate that there is foot-dragging on the time period for approval," he noted.