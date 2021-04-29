Putin discusses attitude to Sputnik V with French entrepreneurs

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged French businesses to help change the biased attitude of European regulators to the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, General Director of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pavel Shinsky, who took part in the president's meeting with the French business community, told TASS on Thursday.

"This was certainly discussed because Sanofi was among participants. I believe it will be no secret that the president urged Russian-French investors to also influence the existing European regulatory mechanisms and services so that they ensure Russian developments and goods the same loyal attitude as the French in particular and foreigners at large receive in Russia," Shinsky said.

"This refers to procurement, localization and probably even production of Sputnik V. To this end, and the president logically worded it, there is a need to receive a guarantee that these drugs will be tested. There is no sense in investing funds in production of an item that may not receive an authorization for use," he added.