EMA experts finish stage one of Sputnik V evaluation in Russia, Health Ministry says

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Experts of the European drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have finished stage one of their review of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Russia and are about to be inspecting production facilities, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Stage one is over <…>, we are waiting for reports and are getting prepared for inspections of production facilities. We are working actively on this matter," he said.

According to earlier reports, a team of experts from the European Medicines Agency arrived in Russia on April 10 to evaluate the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. EMA and WHO (World Health Organization) experts are expected to start the next round of their review of the vaccine on May 10.