Sputnik V developer hopes to vaccinate 70% of Russians by November

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. It will be possible to vaccinate 70% of Russia’s population against the coronavirus infection by November 2021, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, the Sputnik V vaccine developer, said on Tuesday.

"If the entire global immune-biological industry is mobilized to manufacture any particular vaccine, say, Sputnik V, all production facilities in the United States, Europe, Asia, Russia will be able to manufacture 12%, 15% at the most of the necessary amount of the vaccine in a span of one year. Miracles don’t happen. We must work in all directions to vaccinate some 70% of the population by November," he said in an interview with the Dok-Tok program on Russia’s TV Channel One.

By today, three anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia. They are Sputnik V (Gam-covid-vac), developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus; Epivaccorona, an epitopic vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology; and CoviVac, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Science. All the three are two-component vaccines.

Mass vaccination against Covid-19 kicked off in Russia on January 18.