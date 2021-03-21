Intra-Afghan talks to continue in Doha, says Afghan reconciliation council head

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) will continue dialogue in Doha, Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah said in an interview with TASS.

"Yes, the delegation will soon resume dialogue," he said when asked whether the Moscow meeting would be followed by talks in Doha.

The Afghan government and Taliban delegations have been having peace talks in Doha since September 12, 2020. However, they have been failing to agreement even on the agenda.

Abdullah hailed Russia’s mediatory role and noted its objectiveness in respect of both parties. "Just look at the extended Troika’s joint statement signed in Moscow. It is very clear: it mentions the United Nations Security Council, the Islamic Emirate, terrorist groups - all these aspects," he said.

He stressed that a mediator cannot take anybody’s side at talks. "When anyone wants to be a mediator, he cannot way ‘I am with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan against the Taliban’ and then try to take mediatory efforts. Am I not right? He must be unbiassed towards both parties," he noted.

An extended Troika (Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan) meeting on Afghan settlement was held in Moscow last Thursday. It was attended by special envoys of both the Afghan government and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), as well as by representatives from Qatar and Turkey. Participants spoke in favor of reaching lasting peace through political settlement by means of talks.