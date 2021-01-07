Russia wishes the US to live through dramatic historic period with dignity, Zakharova said

MOSCOW, January 7. / TASS /. Moscow regards the events in Washington DC on January 6 as a domestic affair of the United States and wishes the American people to live though this dramatic period of their history with dignity, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told TASS on Thursday.

"This is an internal affair of the United States," she said. "At the same time, we draw attention to the fact that the electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meet modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle. was the reason for the split in society that is now observed in the United States. " "We wish the American people to experience this dramatic moment in their own history with dignity," Zakharova added.

Democrat Joseph Biden won the US Presidential election, according to the final official figures. The Senate and House of Representatives of the US Congress began on January 6 a joint meeting to approve the election results, but it was interrupted for several hours after supporters of the incumbent broke into the Capitol building. Lawmakers managed to get together again after law enforcement officers cleared the Capitol of protesters. Biden was eventually confirmed as the winner of the election. According to police, during the protests. four people were killed, at over 50 law enforcement officers were injured, and over 70 people detained.