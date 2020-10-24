Early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan scheduled for January 10

BISHKEK, October 24. /TASS/. Early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for January 10, press secretary of the Central Election Commission of the republic Ruslan Izrekov told TASS.

On October 4, Kyrgyzstan held parliamentary elections. The next day, representatives of political parties that failed to secure seats in the parliament engaged in mass unrest in Bishkek, seized a number of state power buildings and released former President Almazbek Atambayev from a detention center as well as some other politicians, including the new Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Parliament Speaker Dastanbek Jumabekov resigned. After that the head of state declared the state of emergency in Bishkek and the Central Election Commission declared the election results null and void. In accordance with the legislation, the Commission has to set a new date for an election rerun before November 6. On Tuesday and Wednesday, new speaker and prime minister were elected in Kyrgyzstan. On October 14, President Jeenbekov announced his resignation, the election of a new president should take place within three months. According to the legislation, the interim president cannot take part in the election.