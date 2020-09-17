Lavrov expects situation in Belarus to return to normal soon

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The situation in Belarus will soon return to normal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the RTVI TV channel.
"You know that a presidential election took place in Belarus," he noted. "The situation is tense there because the opposition, which has the active support of some of our Western colleagues, seeks to challenge the outcome of the vote. However, I am confident that the situation will soon return to normal and the work to promote integration processes will resume," the Russian top diplomat added.
Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, refused to recognize the election’s results and left Belarus. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers.