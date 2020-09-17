Belarus views European Parliament resolution as overtly aggressive

MINSK, September 17. /TASS/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus stated that the European Parliament resolution on the republic adopted Thursday bears an aggressive tone and does not contain a single constructive or balanced idea.

The statement underscores that the Foreign Ministry "has made sure as to the [European Parliament’s] inability to comprehend the processes going on in Belarus and [EP’s] complete disconnection from reality, a reason why this body is often being criticized by the EU’s own citizens."

"It is notable that the paper bears an obviously aggressive tone and does not contain a single constructive or balanced idea. It is impossible to go by anything in it, even if there was the will to," the statement reads.

In its statement, Minsk expressed disappointment that the EP, which peddles itself as a serious, objective and democratic structure, "failed to muster enough political will to look beyond the end of its nose, to overcome the bias and not to fall hostage to cliches."

"The MEPs could do with minimal knowledge of the international law and respect for the sovereignty of other nations. These qualities work much better at facilitating true progress in the international relations than the displayed intention to impose one’s own opinion, to rule the world or at least the entire Eurasia," the Foreign Ministry said.

On September 17, the European Parliament refused to recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the Belarusian president and demanded harsh sanctions against the official Minsk, including financial ones. It also recommended looking into an option to include Russian citizens, directly involved in the support of Lukashenko, into the sanctions list.