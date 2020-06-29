Baloch separatists claim responsibility for Pakistan Stock Exchange attack

ISLAMABAD, June 29. /TASS/. Responsibility for the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi was claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) separatist organization banned in Pakistan. The claim was posted on the organization’s Twitter page on Monday.

"The attack was carried out by the Majeed brigade [the combat unit of the organization — TASS]," the statement said. It should be noted that soon after the statement had been posted, the BLA page was blocked for violating Twitter’s guidelines.

As reported earlier, four guards at the Karachi Stock Exchange, a police officer, and two civilians ended up as victims of the armed attack on the stock exchange building. All four gunmen were killed during a shootout with police.

The Balochistan Liberation Army has been in existence since 2000 and claims its goal is to establish an independent Baloch state within the borders of the historical Balochistan region on the Indian Ocean’s coast which is currently divided between three states — Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.