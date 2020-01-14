Fighting resumes in Tripoli as Haftar leaves Moscow without signing ceasefire deal — TV

CAIRO, January 14. /TASS/. Armed clashes resumed early on Tuesday in the south of the Libyan capital Tripoli as commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

Meanwhile, the Al-Wasat news portal said, citing eyewitnesses, that artillery fire is heard in Tripoli’s southern neighborhoods of Salah Al-Deen and Ain Zara.

Currently, Libya has two parallel bodies of executive power: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by al-Sarraj, and Abdullah Abdurrahman al-Thani’s interim government, operating in the country’s east together with parliament and supported by Haftar’s LNA. After a prolonged standoff that has engulfed the area near Tripoli since April 4, Haftar on December 12 declared the beginning of a decisive push towards the capital.

The ceasefire proposed by Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a larger initiative to achieve peace in Libya entered into force at midnight on January 12. The ceasefire’s objective is to stop hostilities between the LNA and the GNA.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday al-Sarraj and head of Libya’s High Council of State Khaled al-Mishri signed the draft document on the settlement in the country during talks in Moscow, while Haftar has taken a pause until Tuesday morning.