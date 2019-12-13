Conservative Party on course to secure majority in UK parliamentary election — exit polls

LONDON, December 13. /TASS/. The Conservative Party is on course to secure a majority at the parliamentary election, according to exit polls.

The exit poll, which was conducted by UK's three main broadcasters, predicted the Conservatives led by Boris Johnson would win 368 seats out of 650.

If confirmed by the official counts, the Conservative Party would get an opportunity to adopt laws that will speed up Britain's exit from the European Union.

According to exit polls, the opposition Labour Party would get 191 seats, thus effectively losing 71 seats in the parliament.