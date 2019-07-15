More than 200 international observers arrive in Ukraine for election to Verkhovna Rada

KIEV, July 15. /TASS/. More than 200 observers from foreign states and international organizations have arrived in Ukraine for an early election to Verkhovna Rada, head of the Department for Relations with the Media of the Ukrainian State Border Service Andrei Demchenko said on Monday.

"Currently there are more than 200 registered international observers from the general list. Six people entered [Ukraine’s territory] yesterday," the Ukrainian National News (UNN) quoted him as saying.

According to the Ukrainian Central Election Commission (CEC), 233 official representatives of foreign states and international organizations were registered with the CEC. On July 12, the CEC denied registration as observers to 17 Russians from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), just the way it rejected Russian observers at Ukraine’s presidential election this spring. The snap election to Verkhovna Rada is due on July 21.