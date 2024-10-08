Russian MMA fighter Makhachev stays in top of UFC Pound-for-Pound Top Rankings

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s Islam Makhachev, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Reigning Lightweight Champion, has retained the top place in the newly-published UFC Pound-for-Pound Top Rankings, which encompass all weight categories of UFC fighters.

Brazil’s Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira is in the second place of the rankings after he defeated on October 6 Khalil Rountree from the United States defending his champion’s belt for the third time this year.

US Reigning Heavyweight Division Champion Jon Jones completes the top three of the UFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings.

Makhachev, 32, boasts a record of 26 wins (five by KO/TKO, 12 by submission, nine by decision) and one defeat. On June 2, he defended his UFC Lightweight Champion’s belt defeating Dustin Poirier from the United States at the UFC 302 event, which took place in Newark, New Jersey. The Russian won the bout by submission in the fifth round.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional event, featuring the world’s top-ranked fighters. Numerous Russian fighters take part in UFC competitions.