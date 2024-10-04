Russia’s footballer Golovin extends contract with Monaco FC until 2029 — press office

PARIS, October 4. /TASS/. Russian football midfielder Alexander Golovin has extended his contract with Monaco football club until June 2029, the club’s press office said in a statement on Friday.

"AS Monaco are delighted to announce that their midfielder Aleksandr Golovin has extended his contract for a further three seasons," the statement reads. "The Russian international is now tied to the Principality until June 2029."

Golovin signed a five-year contract with AS Monaco in the summer of 2018 for an undisclosed sum. His previous CSKA Moscow football club announced in a statement back then that the transfer deal for Golovin was a record-breaker for the Russian football club.

"Monaco’s No. 10 had already taken part in Europe’s most prestigious competition during his first season at the club, in 2018-2019," the club’s press office stated. "Since then, the midfielder has made 209 appearances for Monaco (31 goals, 39 assists), making him both the longest-serving and most-capped player in the professional squad."

Speaking about the extension of his contract with Monaco FC, Russia’s Golovin said "I'm very happy with this contract extension…. The Club has shown its confidence in me, and I will continue to give my all for AS Monaco."

"I am convinced that we will continue to achieve great things together!" Golovin added speaking about his new contract with Monaco FC.

Golovin’s record before joining Monaco

Born in the Siberian town of Kaltan, the 28-year-old Golovin played a total of 113 matches for CSKA Moscow FC, including 23 matches as part of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League and also won the Russian Premier League (RPL) championship in 2016. He debuted in the Russian top division in 2015 at the age of 18.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Golovin appeared in four matches for his national side scoring a goal and delivering two assists. In all, Golovin has registered 36 appearances playing for the Russian national squad throughout his career and scored five goals.