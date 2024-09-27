Switzerland removes racing driver Mazepin from its sanctions list

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Switzerland has followed the European Union in removing Russian racing driver Nikita Mazepin from its sanctions list, the sportsman told TASS.

The European Union lifted sanctions against Nikita Mazepin on September 13.

"I am delighted by the news, of course," Mazepin said. "It was a very long, hard fight, but justice has prevailed. I am also pleased to add that Switzerland excluded me from its sanctions list as well this week, which is another victory. I will definitely let you know about my plans in the nearest future," he emphasized.

Mazepin is 25 years old. He spent one season in the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship with the Haas team. The driver's best result was 14th place. On March 5, 2022, Haas announced the termination of the contract with Mazepin due to the situation in Ukraine.