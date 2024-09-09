CAS rejects Russian biathletes Sleptsova, Ustyugov’s appeals against anti-doping charges

VIENNA, September 9. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne has rejected appeals filed on behalf of Russian biathletes Yevgeny Ustyugov and Svetlana Sleptsova, BiathlonWolrd.com said in a statement on Monday quoting the Biathlon Integrity Unit (BIU).

"The CAS has rejected an appeal by Ustyugov and Sleptsova against the first-instance verdicts in their respective cases of anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs)," the statement reads.

"As a result, Ustyugov’s competitive results obtained from 27 August 2013 through to his retirement at the end of the 2013/14 World Cup season are invalidated - including forfeiting any medals, points and prizes. The disqualifications also include results achieved at the Olympic Games and World Championships within the respective time frames," according to the statement from the global biathlon sports organization.

"Sleptsova’s competitive results obtained from 22 March 2013 through to the end of the 2013/14 World Cup season are invalidated - including forfeiting any medals, points and prizes," the statement continued. "The disqualifications also include results achieved at the Olympic Games and World Championships within the respective time frames."