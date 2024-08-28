France refuses to grant visas to two Russian athletes set to participate in Paralympics

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The French government has refused to grant visas to two Russian athletes to take part in the Paris Paralympic Games, the press service of the Russian Paralympic Committee reported.

"The French government has rejected the request of the International Paralympic Committee and the Games Organizing Committee to issue visas to two athletes, Russian citizens, the Committee said," the press service pointed out. "This is unacceptable for a country that hosts such major sports events as the Olympic and Paralympic Games. We consider the refusal to issue visas to Paralympic athletes, Russian citizens, as another step towards the politicization of sport. It is extremely sad that this decision affects people with disabilities who strive for high sporting achievements," the press service pointed out.

It was earlier reported that 88 Russian athletes received accreditation and visas to take part in the Paris Paralympics.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee has done everything to make this possible, holding all the necessary events in accordance with the regulatory documents of the International Paralympic Committee and the Games Organizing Committee. These organizations did not fulfill their obligations to ensure the participation of all neutral athletes from Russia in the Paris Paralympic Games. All our athletes have been tested for neutrality and have fulfilled all qualification requirements to participate in the Paralympics. The host always guarantees the resolution of all visa issues, so the question goes to the organizers: why hold competitions in a place where you cannot ensure that all athletes have equal opportunities to arrive in this or that country?" the press service said.

The Paris Paralympics takes place from August 28 to September 8. Russian athletes will be allowed to compete only in a neutral status and will be banned from participating in the Paralympics’ opening and closing ceremonies. Their medals will not be displayed on the medal table.