About 40 members of Russian delegation fly to Paris for Paralympics

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. A large group of the Russian team has left Vnukovo airport for Paris, where they will compete in the Summer Paralympics, a TASS correspondent reported late on Tuesday.

The group included athletes, coaches, and accompanying persons. About 40 people flew to Paris on Tuesday. In total 90 Russian athletes are to compete in the Paralympics in the French capital. According to Pavel Rozhkov, head of the Russian Paralympic Committee, who also arrived at the airport, 88 athletes have already received accreditation to participate in the Games.

Rozhkov also noted that the first group of the delegation has already arrived at the Paralympic Village and was happy with the living conditions.

"I wished the athletes to show their best results, especially since the team already includes those who competed in Tokyo, experienced guys. So that they improve their results, which they showed, in particular, at the last European Championship. Everyone is in a good mood, everyone is joking, we all know each other, we have something to say to each other," Rozhkov told TASS.

"They don't need to watch and read all the political rubbish so that they tune in to their performance, show the best that they have. The guys are great, they have completed a large training and competition volume," he added.

The Paralympics in Paris will be held from August 28 to September 8. Russian Paralympians will be allowed to compete only in neutral status. They are banned from participating in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paralympics, and the athletes' medals will not be counted in the overall standings.